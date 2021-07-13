Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw

Boeing had been producing five 787s per month. It did not disclose the temporary lower rate.

It's another setback for Boeing's two-aisle 787, which is popular on longer routes. Deliveries were halted in 2020 and again in May to fix production flaws affecting how pieces of the carbon-fiber fuselage are joined, and how to inspect the planes.

In May members of Congress sought records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Authority about production problems on the 787 and the 737 Max.

The new problem was found on a section of the plane called the forward pressure bulkhead near the front of the plane.

Boeing disclosed the latest issue with the plane as it announced orders and deliveries for June, which were boosted by a huge order from United Airlines.

Boeing reported 219 orders, including United’s order of 200 737 Max jets, which are smaller than 787s. That is the highest monthly order total since June 2018. However, orders for 73 planes were canceled, mostly by Middle Eastern carrier flydubai.

The company said it delivered 45 planes last month, the highest total since March 2019, when Max jets were grounded worldwide and deliveries were halted after two deadly crashes. The Max resumed flying late last year after Boeing made changes to a flight-control system that played a role in the accidents.