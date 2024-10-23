Boeing factory workers vote to reject contract and continue 6-week strike

The offer included pay raises of 35% over four years. The version that union members rejected when they voted to strike last month featured a 25% increase over four years.

The union, which initially demanded 40% pay boosts over three years, said the annual raises in the revised offer would total 39.8%, when compounded.

Boeing workers told Associated Press reporters that a sticking point was the company’s refusal to restore a traditional pension plan that was axed a decade ago.

The labor standoff comes during an already challenging year for Boeing, which became the focus of multiple federal investigations after a door panel blew off a 737 Max plane during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

The strike has deprived the company of much-needed cash that it gets from delivering new planes to airlines. On Wednesday, the company reported a third-quarter loss of more than $6 billion.

Union machinists assemble the 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling airliner, along with the 777 or "triple-seven" jet and the 767 cargo plane at factories in Renton and Everett, Washington.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told staff in a memo this month that about 10% of the company’s worldwide workforce of 170,000 would be laid off in coming months if the strike did not end.

He said the company also would further delay the rollout of a new plane, the 777X, to 2026 instead of 2025, and would stop building the cargo version of its 767 jet in 2027 after finishing current orders.

Before the third-quarter results were announced Wednesday, Boeing had reporting losing more than $25 billion since the start of 2019.

Boeing has said that average annual pay for machinists is currently $75,608.

Early in the strike, Boeing made what it termed its "best and final" offer. The proposal included pay raises of 30% over four years, and angered union leaders because the company announced it to the striking workers through the media and set a short ratification deadline.

Boeing backed down and gave the union more time. However, many workers maintained the offer still wasn't good enough. The company withdrew the proposed contract on Oct. 9 after negotiations broke down, and the two sides announced the latest proposal on Saturday.

The last Boeing strike, in 2008, lasted eight weeks and cost the company about $100 million daily in deferred revenue. A 1995 strike lasted 10 weeks.

Koenig reported from Dallas. Lindsey Wasson in Everett, Washington, contributed to this report.

