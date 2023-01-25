Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from fatal crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.

The loss amounted to $1.06 per share. Excluding “non-core” items such as adjustments to pension costs, the loss was $1.75 per share. Revenue increased 35% from a year earlier, to $19.98 billion.