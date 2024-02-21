Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program, appoints new vice president of quality

Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company's Renton, Washington site.

The shakeup comes weeks after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing — under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes — is not paying enough attention to safety.

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon.

Boeing also named Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.