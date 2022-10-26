BreakingNews
More than 2,400 without power in Greene County
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Boeing is reporting a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter because of higher costs related to several government programs including building new Air Force One presidential planes

Boeing reported a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defense programs and its commercial-airplane business struggled.

CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a "challenging environment" and has “more work ahead to drive stability."

The adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of $17.91 billion.

Revenue in Boeing's normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered $2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One and other programs.

