Boeing reports Q2 profit but misses Wall Street expectations

David Calhoun, who became CEO as Boeing’s financial situation worsened following two deadly of Max jets, said the results showed that “we are building momentum in our turnaround" while acknowledging that “it has been a long road.”

In a note to employees, Calhoun highlighted an increase in the number of 737 Max jets rolling off the assembly line — 31 a month, although that figure could fluctuate. He also said Boeing “is in the final stages" of working with the Federal Aviation Administration to resume deliveries of the larger, two-aisle 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner.

Second-quarter net income was $160 million, but the gain attributable to shareholders was $193 million. That was down from $587 million a year earlier.

Excluding adjustments for retirement plan expenses and other special items, the company lost 37 cents per share. Analysts expected an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Total revenue slipped 2% to $16.68 billion, falling short of Wall Street's forecast of $17.57 billion, despite an increase in airliner deliveries to 121 planes from 79 a year earlier. Boeing gets much of the purchase price upon delivery.

Shares of Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, rose about 3% in trading before the market opened Wednesday.