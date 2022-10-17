BofA profits fall as bank sets aside money for downturn

The nation's second-largest bank said it earned $7.08 billion last quarter, or 81 cents a share, compared to a profit of $7.69 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were better than Wall Street forecasts, who were looking for BofA to earn 78 cents a share, according to FactSet.

BofA put $378 million into its loan-loss reserves this quarter — a similar level to Citigroup and Wells Fargo. These reserves are designed to cushion banks against potential bad loans when economies turn downward. During the pandemic, banks set aside tens of billions of dollars into these reserves, only to release them a year later when economic activity picked up again.