Bohannon banks long, late 3, No. 24 Iowa beats Indiana 80-77

It started with Bohannon's 3 to tie the score at 71 with 2:27 to go. Murray's 3 with 1:56 left gave Iowa the lead and Bohannon's next 3, with 50.1 seconds left made it 77-73.

But it didn't put the game away for the Hawkeyes.

Instead, Johnson made two free throws and Indiana forced a turnover that led to Johnson's breakaway layup with 30.7 seconds left. That tied the score again at 77.

After Bohannon's go-ahead shot and a timeout, Johnson's 60-foot desperation heave bounced high off the backboard, ending the Hoosiers' surprise tourney run. It was their first semifinal appearance since 2013.

Murray also had nine rebounds and Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa.

Race Thompson finished with 11 points while Jackson-Davis grabbed 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: If two wins in two days, over the 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season champs and 2021-22 conference co-champs, weren't enough to secure a spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, Saturday's game should have done the trick. Indiana was in control most of the game against one of America's most proficient scoring teams but came up just short.

Iowa: There's no doubt the Hawkeyes shooters cause most teams trouble. But after scoring 196 points in two games, Iowa needed a late flurry to secure this one. After Sunday's game, there will be no more back-to-back contests on the schedule — allowing Iowa to go full throttle the rest of this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Given the surprises that occurred Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis — and throughout the other conference tournaments around the country this weekend — the Hawkeyes should move up in the final Top 25 rankings. The more interesting question will be whether the Hoosiers' breakthrough weekend sends them into the poll for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Will find out Sunday night if they've made their first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Iowa: Faces either No. Purdue or seventh-seeded Michigan State in Sunday's title game.

Caption Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates in the arms of Connor McCaffery after Bohannon hit the game-winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates in the arms of Connor McCaffery after Bohannon hit the game-winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates in the arms of Connor McCaffery after Bohannon hit the game-winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Iowa's Keegan Murray, left, and Jordan Bohannon smile following an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Iowa head coach John McCaffery shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Indiana head coach Mike Woodson shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings