Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff

Bolsonaro received the endorsements of three state governors in Brazil's southeast, which is the country's richest and most populous region — Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais and Claudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro , both reelected Sunday, and Rodrigo Garcia in Sao Paulo, who failed in his bid.

Zema and Castro supported Bolsonaro in the past, but had remained mostly silent about the presidential race this year. Garcia, who inherited the Sao Paulo governorship in March after Joao Doria resigned, had not comment on the presidential race until Tuesday.

Thomas Traumann, a political analyst, said that Bolsonaro got a boost from the endorsements he received Tuesday, but that da Silva could level the playing field if Sen. Simone Tebet joins his campaign. Tebet, an outspoken critic of Bolsonaro, got 4% of the votes Sunday and finished third among the 11 candidates.

“She can make a difference if the campaign is less about the Workers' Party and more about a coalition,” Traumann said. “Bolsonaro will have government machines in three states that are very influential. If the Workers' Party doesn't react to that, they will give a chance for Bolsonaro to win.”

The once-powerful center-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party said it wouldn't back either candidate for the runoff and would allow its members to pick on their own.

Some veteran members of the party have endorsed da Silva, such as Sen. Tasso Jereissatti and former Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes. But some of the younger party members have sided with Bolsonaro, such as federal lawmaker Lucas Redecker.

Bolsonaro told supporters in the capital of Brasilia that he expects to close his gap of 6 million votes by campaigning hard in the southeast.

Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner