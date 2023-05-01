Bomb attack in Bulgaria targets chief prosecutor’s car

“The chief prosecutor and his family were the target of a terrorist act,” the head of the National Investigation Service, Borislav Sarafov, told reporters. He added that the incident was not an attempt at intimidation but assassination, and fortunately no one was hurt.

Sarafov said that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev was on his way to Sofia, when a bomb exploded on a sharp turn of the road which had to be approached at a slower speed. He said the explosion left a crater 30-40 centimeters (12-16 inches) deep with a diameter of nearly 3 meters (10 feet).