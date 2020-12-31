Bomb-sniffing dogs? Check. Times Square crowd? Not this year

The NYPD announced a two-part freeze that will become more expansive at 3 p.m. Even guests at five hotels in the area have been told to stay inside.

Juanita Holmes, chief of patrol for the NYPD, urged would-be partygoers to ring in 2021 “from the comfort of your home.”

“Coming to Times Square is a family tradition for some. It is a bucket list item for others. But this year is different,” she said. “I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for everyone to stay home.”

The Police Department will still roll out heavy weapons teams, explosive-sniffing dogs, drones and sand trucks. But it has planned a drastically scaled-back presence in Times Square, including an 80% reduction in its typical workforce assigned to the area.

“We always have to prepare for the worst in terms of counterterrorism overlays,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, "but the crowds will not be like they were in other years.”

This year's celebration will unfold without the usual throngs of cheering, kissing revelers. Indeed, the event’s special guests, first responders and essential workers, were expected to watch the festivities from a private, well-spaced area.

“It’s almost like a ‘Seinfeld’ episode,” Shea said, invoking the 1990s “show about nothing.”

“This is a ball drop about nothing, where you can’t see," he said, "so you may as well stay home.”

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, police officers gather at the southern end of Times Square to receive their assignments for New Year's Eve in New York. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2011, file photo, heavily armed police officers stand guard during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer