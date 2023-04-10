Bomb targeting Pakistani police in SW kills 4, wounds 18

Monday's attack in Quetta comes days after Pakistan said its top intelligence agency arrested Gulzar Imam, who is also known by the name Shambay, and was the militant founder and leader of another banned group, the Baluch Nationalist Army. The BNA is an umbrella group for Baluch insurgents formed after two main insurgent groups merged: The Baluch Republican Army and United Baluch Army.

In separate statements, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Baluchistan chief minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack. They asked authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the wounded.

The Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, have claimed previous such attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere. The militant group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban.

The latest attack comes a day after the TTP shot and killed two police officers in Quetta. One of the assailants was also killed when police returned fire after coming under attack in the city Sunday night.

