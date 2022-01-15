Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

A telephone message left Friday with the judge seeking comment about her decision was not immediately returned.

Worthington allowed Triplett to be released on a $500,000 bond last month over the objection of prosecutors and the victim’s family. Triplett was ordered to surrender his passport and firearms and was placed under electronic monitoring. He was allowed to leave his home only to go to court or to appointments with his attorney or doctor, records show.

District Attorney Laura Thomas moved to revoke Triplett's bond after she said a bank teller who knew Triplett had been arrested for murder spotted him in the bank's drive-thru. A review of Triplett's electronic monitoring records showed he also made trips to a convenience store and a Waffle House, Thomas said.

“We had strenuously objected when the judge set (bond) and were stunned she did," Thomas said. “We are relieved that this first-degree murder defendant is back where he should be and the family is also."

Triplett’s attorney, Charles Mullen, did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment.

This story has been corrected to indicate prosecutors allege businessman visited Waffle House, but was not spotted there.