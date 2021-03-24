Bono, Cruz to star in animated series on vaccine importance

Cruz said she wants everyone who watches the animated series to “use their voice and take action” to ensure that no one gets left behind.

“Pandemica is a compelling illustration of the inequality around the world,” Cruz said.

All episodes will be available Thursday at ONE's website and the campaign's YouTube channel. The episodes will be released in several countries including the United States, Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

“We’re all trapped in Pandemica, but only some can get out,” Oyelowo said about the series. “This virus thrives on inequality, and right now billions of people around the world are seeing the promise of a vaccine, but not the opportunity to receive it. We must step up and do what it takes to end this pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”