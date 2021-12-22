Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

James injured his left ankle with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter when he came down on the right foot of the Suns’ Jae Crowder. He remained in the game but looked hobbled the rest of the way.

After a slow start and a 54-52 lead at halftime, the Suns led by as many as 13 in the third quarter on two occasions and carried an 85-73 lead into the fourth.

Chris Paul had 11 points and nine assists for the Suns, who face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home Thursday before their Christmas Day showdown in Phoenix against the Golden State Warriors. JaVale McGee had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas scored three points on 1-of-11 shooting in his third game since signing with the Lakers on Friday. Talen Horton-Tucker had three points on 1-of-13 shooting for Los Angeles in his first game back from health and safety protocols.

In just his second game of the season, Trevor Ariza had 12 points for the Lakers.

TIP-INS

Suns: After the Suns opened 0 of 9 from 3-point range, Booker made their first basket from long distance with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter. Phoenix missed 19 of its first 22 attempts from behind the arc before halftime. … Bridges opened 0 of 8 from the field but still reached double digits in points with 4:38 remaining in the first half.

Lakers: In addition to Horton-Tucker, C Dwight Howard also was activated from health and safety protocols. Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves remained in protocols, along with Bradley. … Vogel flew back Tuesday from Chicago where he was in quarantine after the Lakers played the Bulls on Sunday. … G Chaundee Brown was waived after playing in the previous two games and G Mason Jones was signed to a two-way deal.

UP NEXT

Suns: Home vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Lakers: Home vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges (25) is tripped by Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) during first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges (25) is tripped by Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) during first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton descends after making a basket during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton descends after making a basket during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to a foul called on him during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to a foul called on him during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to a foul called on him during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to a foul called on him during first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong