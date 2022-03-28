Booker has 35 points, Suns beat 76ers for 8th win in a row

But Booker responded by making another tough jumper while getting fouled by Danny Green and the Suns pulled away for the victory. Booker shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, in one of his more efficient games this season.

The 76ers took a 39-37 lead into the second quarter despite Booker's 22 points in the first on 8-of-11 shooting. When Booker went to the bench to start the second quarter, the 76ers responded with a 12-0 run.

Philadelphia led the entire second quarter and took a 64-60 lead into the break. Embiid had 19 points and eight rebounds before the break while Tobias Harris added 15 points.

EMBIID ROLLS ANKLE

The 76ers had a scary moment late in the third quarter when Embiid rolled his ankle.

Embiid missed an easy layup but then snared the offensive rebound before landing on Booker's foot. Embiid limped down the court on defense before getting taken out of the game. He eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: Maxey scored 18 points, but shot just 7 of 21 from the field. ... The 76ers have a six-game losing streak against the Suns.

Suns: Cam Johnson missed his 12th straight game with a right quad contusion. ... JaVale McGee was out because of a non-COVID illness. ... Scott Foster was among the three officials Sunday. Paul has been a vocal critic of Foster in the past. ... Shamet played part of his rookie season in 2018-19 with the 76ers before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Hosted a sellout crowd at the Footprint Center for a 24th straight game.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Suns: At Golden State on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives between Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives between Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives between Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives between Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo and guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, right, drives against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, right, drives against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, center, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, center, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Caption Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri