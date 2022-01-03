Booker scores 24 points, depleted Suns rout Hornets 133-99

LaMelo Ball had 17 points for the Hornets. They had won three in a row.

The Suns made 17 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and outrebounded the Hornets 52-35.

Despite missing more than 48 combined points per game from players who were out, the Suns bolted to a 73-47 halftime lead behind 20 points from Booker and 10-of-22 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Phoenix led 43 in the second half.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier, who came into the game red hot having made 20 3s in the previous four games, struggled from the start and finished with nine points on 1-of-6 shooting from deep.

TIP INS

Suns: Abdel Nader also is out because of health and safety protocols.

Hornets: Miles Bridges had 10 points in his first game back from health and safety protocols. ... P.J. Washington remains in the protocols. ... Shot 9 of 35 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Suns: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Hornets: At Washington on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots between Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, and forward Jalen Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots between Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, and forward Jalen Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier shoots between Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and guard Landry Shamet during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier shoots between Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and guard Landry Shamet during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson