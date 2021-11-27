Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

Kemba Walker scored 17 points for the Knicks, who have lost seven straight games to the Phoenix since beating them twice during the 2017-18 season.

Booker scored 21 points over the first two quarters for the Suns, who shot 24 for 45 (53%) to lead 57-44 at halftime.

The All-Star guard led an 8-2 run midway through the second quarter and capped it off by finding an open Mikal Bridges for a dunk that extended the lead to 48-34 with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.

And when Walker closed the deficit to 67-57 with 7:31 remaining in the third, Booker hit a 17-foot jumper and a 3-pointer in a stretch of a minute to extend the Suns’ advantage to 72-57.

TIP-INS

Suns: Jae Crowder chipped in 11 points. ... The Suns are an NBA-best 8-1 on the road. …

Knicks: G Derrick Rose missed his second straight game due to a sprained right ankle. … C Taj Gibson (sore groin) missed his third consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Suns: Remain in New York and visit Brooklyn on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. It’s the first meeting between the teams since Game 5 of the playoffs last season when the Hawks eliminated the Knicks.

