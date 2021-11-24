Booster to be required in Cyprus for some indoor access

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said the measure, which entails the revocation of the SafePass — a vaccination passport — will take effect on Dec. 18 as the east Mediterranean island nation tries to beat back a resurgence of coronavirus infections before the Christmas holidays.

Hadjipantela also announced that as of Dec. 15, only those ages 12 and over who have received at least one shot will be allowed into indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, theaters, cinemas, nightclubs and restaurants.