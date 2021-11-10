Boras: MLB cancer of trading veterans helped Braves win

"And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.”

Boras blames the turn toward tanking on restraints imposed on amateur spending in 2012. The caps came as the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros undertook painful rebuilds that resulted in World Series titles, informing decisions by other clubs to tear down. Boras represents many top draft picks and has lost revenue because of the system of draft signing pools.

“It created an incentive for the race to the bottom, because now we have half the major league teams at some time during the season being non-competitive, trading off their players, making the game and the season very different than what it was intended to be, and that was having an incentive to win every game that you play,” he said.

Boras represents five of the eight men on the union’s executive subcommittee: Zack Britton, Gerrrit Cole, James Paxton, Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien, who switched his agency to Boras last month. Jason Castro, Francisco Lindor and Andrew Miller are the other members.

As usual, Boras arrived armed with colorful descriptions and comparisons for his players and some of the teams in play to sign them.

— On free agenty slugger Nick Castellanos: “I kind of advised all of you like two years ago, St. Nick was going to bring a lot of presents, and frankly, we’re just going to sit back and see what teams have been naughty and nice.”

— He compared Kris Bryant to Sean Connery, saying “he has Bond-like abilities to create a great middle of the lineup. He's always red-hot in the hunt for October. He's an extraordinary gentleman and is in a league of his own.”

— Former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto had become the “King of Queens,” he said, but “in free agency now, he’s kind of like the ace of many GMs’ hearts."

— For infielder Marcus Semien: “He kind of brings a charge in the batter’s box and kind of, you know, he insulates the middle infield. So he’s truly a modern day Semien conductor, and we all know there’s a shortage of chips worldwide.”

— Shortstop Corey Seager is “like a rock,” Boras said. “Of course, his parents knew this. That's why they named him Corey.”

— On the Mets, whose search for a general manager has dragged on: “Well, there are 29 teams that have their big carts out there, and they’re filling them up now. Now, probably when you look at the old adage, ‘What’s upsetting the big apple cart?’ And it might be that it’s rather unattended at the moment. I'm sure that will be there, and we know that in our shopping malls, we're very welcoming of the big apple cart.”

— On the possibility of a free agent spree in February or March at the end of a potential signing freeze that might accompany a lockout: “Talent is the steak, and I don't really care what time dinner is.”

