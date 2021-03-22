'Borat,' 'Promising Young Woman' win at Writers Guild Awards

Kal Penn hosted the show, streamed privately for invitees, from his living room. He began dressed in a tuxedo and ended in his pajamas.

Best documentary screenplay went to the Jamal Khashoggi documentary "The Dissident," written by director Bryan Fogel and Mark Monroe. The film, which streaming services were too timid to acquire, Fogel has argued, missed out on an Oscar nomination.

Other awards included “Ted Lasso” for comedy series; “The Crown” for drama series; “The Great” for episodic comedy; and “Ozark” for episodic drama.

The guild's awards came after the conclusion of a two-year battle with talent agencies over potential conflicts of interest as representatives of film and TV writers. Last month, WME became the final big agency to sign the guild's agreement over an industry practice known as “packaging.”

“Our agency campaign has made us true partners again with our agency representatives,” said David Goodman, president of the WGA West.