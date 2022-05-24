Border agency plans vehicle pursuit policy to raise safety

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents agents, said he couldn't comment without knowing specifics.

Although CBP doesn't disclose the number of Border Patrol car chases, the American Civil Liberties Union chapters in Texas and New Mexico said 22 people were killed in such pursuits last year, up from 14 in 2020 and two in 2019.

There have been 75 people killed in Border Patrol pursuits since January 2010, according to the ACLU, which based its numbers on CBP statements and news reports.

The agency's own numbers show 537 use-of-force incidents classified as "vehicle/vessel" involving CBP employees in the 12-month period through September, up from 210 the previous year and 161 the year before that. The agency is not more specific about how force was used.

Shaw Drake, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said the policy review was “certainly a welcome step in the right direction” but that it was difficult to comment without specifics.

The current policy, which is 19 pages long, is likely difficult for many agents to interpret and lacks specifics on how to weigh law enforcement benefits against risks when deciding whether to pursue someone, Drake said.

"What we see in practice is that agents will engage in pursuits really on the basis of zero information and under any circumstances," Drake said.

Earlier this month, Magnus said the Biden administration was disbanding evidence collection teams within the Border Patrol after critics said they were secretive and put the agency in an untenable position of investigating itself in cases that might involve agent misconduct. The "critical incident teams" will cease operations by Oct. 1.