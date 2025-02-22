Breaking: Pope Francis is in critical condition after a long respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen at high flow

Border Patrol agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is buried with military honors

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed during a traffic stop in Vermont has been buried with full military honors at a national cemetery in Minneapolis
U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent whose killing in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border has been tied to a cultlike group was buried with full military honors Saturday at a national cemetery in Minnesota.

David Maland, 44, died Jan. 20 during the stop on Interstate 91 in Conventry, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the border with Canada. The driver of the stopped car is accused of opening fire on Maland and other agents, sparking a shootout that left her companion dead. Both belonged to a group called the Zizians that may be linked to six deaths in three states, investigators said.

Maland was memorialized at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis during a funeral attended by family, friends, community members and Border Patrol agents from around the country.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Maland’s honor.

A native of Minnesota, Maland, who went by Chris, served in the Air Force and the State Department before joining the Border Patrol.

“Chris was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiance and dedicated colleague,” his family said Friday in a statement. “His kind heart and fighting soul made him a warm and inviting person to be around and pillar of strength for his country.

“We love you, Chris. You'll live in our hearts forever.”

In the Air Force, Maland was responsible for protecting bases, personnel and property. In 2001, he worked security duty at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks, his family said.

He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among other honors, according to his obituary.

Maland was a K-9 handler at the State Department and at his Border Patrol job in Vermont. He first joined the Border Patrol in Texas.

“He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to protecting fellow Americans,” Minnesota state Rep. Krista Knudsen, Maland's cousin, said on the House floor last month. “He is also a person who served faithfully with honor and bravery. He always put his service above himself.”

FILE - In this undated and unknown location photo released by the Department of Homeland Security shows Border Patrol Agent David Maland posing with a service dog. (Department of Homeland Security via AP, File)

U.S. Border Patrol members attend the service for U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland to be recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A U.S. Border Patrol member plays trumpet before a service for U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland to be recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Members of the Color Guard arrive before a service for U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland to be recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FILE - Law enforcement follow a hearse carrying fallen border patrol agent David Maland from the UVM Medical Center morgue to a funeral home in Burlington, Vt., Jan. 23, 2025. (WCAX via AP, file)

U.S. Border Patrol members attend the service for U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland to be recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FILE - Law enforcement follow a hearse carrying fallen border patrol agent David Maland from the UVM Medical Center morgue to a funeral home in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (WCAX via AP, File)

U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

