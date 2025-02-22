Border Patrol agent whose death is tied to cultlike Zizians is buried with military honors

Maland was memorialized at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis during a funeral attended by family, friends, community members and Border Patrol agents from around the country.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Maland’s honor.

A native of Minnesota, Maland, who went by Chris, served in the Air Force and the State Department before joining the Border Patrol.

“Chris was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiance and dedicated colleague,” his family said Friday in a statement. “His kind heart and fighting soul made him a warm and inviting person to be around and pillar of strength for his country.

“We love you, Chris. You'll live in our hearts forever.”

In the Air Force, Maland was responsible for protecting bases, personnel and property. In 2001, he worked security duty at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks, his family said.

He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among other honors, according to his obituary.

Maland was a K-9 handler at the State Department and at his Border Patrol job in Vermont. He first joined the Border Patrol in Texas.

“He will be remembered for his courage and commitment to protecting fellow Americans,” Minnesota state Rep. Krista Knudsen, Maland's cousin, said on the House floor last month. “He is also a person who served faithfully with honor and bravery. He always put his service above himself.”

