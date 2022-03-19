Boris Johnson: Russian win would bring 'age of intimidation'

Johnson praised Ukrainians’ defense of their country, and added that it was also “the instinct” of people in the U.K. “to choose freedom.” As an example, he said British voters opted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU “because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

Johnson helped lead the campaign for the U.K. to leave the bloc it joined in 1973. Britain’s departure, eventually completed in 2020, remains highly divisive.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, called Johnson “a national embarrassment.”

“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he said.

Gavin Barwell, who served as chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, said “voting in a free and fair referendum isn’t in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion.”

Barwell also pointed out that Ukraine has asked to join the EU.

