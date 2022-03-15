Borrell: EU to help Western Balkans' war-affected economies

The 27-country bloc is opening its “financial and economic capacities to respond to a crisis ... the strong disruption that the war has created to the word economy circles, economically and financially,” he said.

Such an investment plan would mobilize unprecedented resources to diversify energy supply, reduce dependencies, strengthen regional cooperation, build infrastructure and create jobs.

Isolating Russia, putting a heavy cost on its economy through the EU sanctions and supporting the Ukrainian people were the three key things to do at the moment, he said.

The Western Balkan countries are at different stages in the integration path into the bloc. Serbia and Montenegro are holding full pre-membership negotiations while Albania and North Macedonia have been given the green light to launch them. Bosnia and Kosovo have started only the first step in the EU process.

“Today more than ever, we should represent united Europeans in the Western Balkan integration,” said Borrell.

