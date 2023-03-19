Bosnia: rights activists assaulted following LGBT event ban

Banja Luka Mayor Drasko Stanivukovic also denounced the event saying the LGBT community should restrict itself to Bosnia’s multiethnic capital, Sarajevo, because Bosnian Serbs cherish “patriarchal, traditional families and are clear about our faith and our identity."

Bosnia remains highly conservative and torn by divisions stemming from a 1992-95 ethnic war involving Bosnia’s Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks during the breakup of Yugoslavia. Homophobia remains deep seated despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination.

Since 2019, an annual pride parade has been organized regularly in Sarajevo without any notable unrest, but with a large law enforcement presence.

The violence in Banja Luka prompted condemnation from European Union officials, several Western embassies and international organizations.

“Words have consequences,” the EU mission to Bosnia tweeted, adding that regular verbal attacks by Bosnian Serb politicians against civil society activists and journalists create “a climate where physical attacks can follow.”

British Ambassador to Bosnia Julian Reilly concurred in a tweet that the “shocking attack on civic activists … showed the real impact of hate speech.”

The U.S Embassy in Sarajevo tweeted that the Bosnian Serb authorities “must identify and prosecute those who committed this heinous act.”