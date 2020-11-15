Bosnians vote in local elections overshadowed by pandemic

The pandemic has amplified Bosnia’s many problems, including an extreme shortage of doctors and nurses and rampant public corruption. A number of prominent government officials of different ethnic backgrounds are under investigation on suspicion of malfeasance in the procurement of desperately needed medical equipment.

Public resentment over the mishandling of the pandemic is expected to turn voters away from the largest, corruption-prone Bosnian Muslim, Croat and Serb nationalist parties that have dominated the country’s political scene for most of the 25 years since the war.

In Bosnia's largest cities, opposition parties, despite their ideological differences, were closing ranks and campaigning on bread-and-butter issues rather than stoking ethnic tensions. In some cities, including the capital of Sarajevo, opposition parties even united with a common platform and jointly fielded candidates.

However, lower voting turnout has historically benefited Bosnia's dominant nationalist parties and the fear of being infected at the polls is likely to keep many voters at home.

First official preliminary results are expected overnight Sunday.

Members of a mobile electoral commission prepare go to voters during local elections in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Polls have opened at Bosnian local elections, where over 3 million voters will have the right to choose their local mayors and city hall parliament members for the next four years. Despite the huge number in positive cases and deaths from coronavirus in Bosnia, thousands of people have flocked the polling stations early Sunday. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

A man signs a document for the local elections at a polling station in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Polls have opened at Bosnian local elections, where over 3 million voters will have the right to choose their local mayors and city hall parliament members for the next four years. Despite the huge number in positive cases and deaths from coronavirus in Bosnia, thousands of people have flocked the polling stations early Sunday. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) Credit: Kemal Softic Credit: Kemal Softic

