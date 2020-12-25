Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ‘86 championships. Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.

“Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow,” the Celtics said in a statement before their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached," the team said. “Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals — being part of a winning team."

Russell tweeted out his condolences to Jones' family and included what he said was their last photo together.

“Friends for life,” Russell wrote.

___

FILE - In this March 1, 1956, file photo, K.C. Jones, captain of the University of San Francisco Dons, right, is shown with teammate Bill Russell in San Francisco. Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Bostons team that took the titles in 1984 and '86, has died. He was 88. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File) Credit: Robert Houston Credit: Robert Houston