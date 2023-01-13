Boston, Cooke lead No. 1 South Carolina in rout of Kentucky

South Carolina nearly doubled Kentucky in scoring in the paint (62-32) on the way to shooting 64% (35 of 55). Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and Laeticia Amihere 11 as the Gamecocks also dominated bench scoring 39-10.

The teams met for the first time since Kentucky upset the top-seeded Gamecocks 64-62 to win the SEC Tournament title. South Carolina went on to win its second national title and hasn't looked back, though it entered the contest in a four-way tie atop the league.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: A double-digit deficit didn't faze the Gamecocks, who had plenty of time to regroup and use their size and speed to reclaim the lead. Cooke sparked the rally and contributed key plays whenever needed to help her team survive another road test.

Kentucky: The Wildcats stayed within reach but just couldn't stop Boston or Cooke, who found a lot of room inside for layups. Scherr made 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from deep.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Missouri on Sunday.

Kentucky: Visits Florida on Sunday to begin a two-game road swing.

____

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp

Credit: James Crisp Credit: James Crisp