Boston Globe names first woman to serve as paper's editor

Barnes will start on Feb. 1. She will follow Brian McGrory, who said in September that he would step down after 10 years as editor to become chair of the journalism department at Boston University.

Barnes, 61, joined NPR four years ago as senior vice president for news and editorial director.

She said in September that she would leave the network, citing a decision by NPR’s chief executive officer to create a more senior position to oversee both news and programming,

Barnes served as senior vice president and executive editor of Hearst Corp.’s Houston Chronicle from 2013 to 2018. She also oversaw Hearst’s San Antonio Express-News and the Beaumont Enterprise,

She further spent more than a decade at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she was named executive editor in 2007.