Boston, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas in SEC women's quarters

Arkansas (18-13) snapped a two-game winning streak.

Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks with 10 points.

This game was tied only once at 2 with South Carolina never trailing.

The Gamecocks missed their first six shots before Boston got them going, and she scored five points and grabbed five rebounds as South Carolina led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter. Arkansas outscored South Carolina 17-16 in the second, pulling within nine twice before the Gamecocks took a 40-29 lead into halftime.

Arkansas pulled within 44-37 on a 3-pointer by Sasha Goforth with 6:49 left in the third. The Gamecocks made only three shots during the quarter, but they went 10 of 12 at the free throw line and finished the third on a 12-4 run for a 56-41 lead going into the fourth.

The Gamecocks padded the lead to as much as 23 in the final couple minutes. They finished with a big edge at the free throw line (23 of 28) compared to Arkansas (9 of 15) as three Razorbacks finished with four fouls apiece.

COLD START

Maybe it was the early start, but both teams started very sluggishly. The Gamecocks missed nine of their first 11 shots and didn't make a basket until Boston scored on a putback with 7:56 left in the first quarter. The Razorbacks started 1 of 10 and missed their first seven 3-pointers.

The worst play may have been when Victaria Saxton tried to pass the ball up the court after a defensive rebound with Beal not looking. The ball bounced out of bounds.

WRAPPED AND PLAYING

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso missed the Gamecocks' final game of the regular season with what was described as an "upper-body" injury that limited her to six minutes in a win over Texas A&M on Feb. 24. Cardoso came off the bench in this game with a black brace wrapped around her left shoulder.

Cardoso finished with five points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Arkansas starts preparing for the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement.

Saturday's semifinal for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, left, fights for a rebound with Arkansas' Rylee Langerman, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, center, grabs a rebound between Arkansas' Erynn Barnum, left, and Rylee Langerman in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley argues a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

South Carolina's Destanni Henderson (3) tries to reach around Arkansas' Samara Spencer, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso (10) blocks a shot attempt by Arkansas' Samara Spencer (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Arkansas' Erynn Barnum, center, wrestles for the ball with South Carolina's Zia Cooke, left, and Aliyah Boston, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)