Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64

The game was tied at 47-all entering the fourth quarter. That's when the Gamecocks turned up their smothering defense, holding UCLA to just three field goals in the final 10 minutes.

Zia Cooke's tiebreaking bucket with 5:37 left in the game South Carolina up for good at 54-52. The Gamecocks led by as many as 10 points in the final minutes.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 24 points while freshman Kiki Rice scored 16.

Early on UCLA and Rice upped the pace and took things right into the heart of South Carolina's smothering defense to build a 10-point lead late in the second quarter.

South Carolina missed 11 straight shots during one stretch, including a sequence where it had four consecutive chances from close in.

The Gamecocks showed some life in the final minutes as Boston had two blocks and a basket to cut things to 31-27 at the break. UCLA missed its last seven shots of the quarter.

THE BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins had little to prove after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis — including a win over then-ranked Tennessee — and playing the top-ranked Gamecocks tight for 35 minutes. Rice is a polished gem and UCLA has plenty of scoring punch to factor into the Pac 12 race this season.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks once more showed how hard they are to put away. No. 2 Stanford found that out on Nov. 20 when Boston tied things at the end and South Carolina pulled away in overtime for a 76-71 victory.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

South Carolina continues its homestand against Memphis on Saturday.

