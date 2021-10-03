dayton-daily-news logo
Boston's JD Martinez leaves game with sprained left ankle

Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers, left, celebrates his home run with J.D. Martinez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers, left, celebrates his home run with J.D. Martinez, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez left Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

Martinez is usually a designated hitter but was playing right field in an NL park.

Boston replaced him with a pinch-hitter in the top of the sixth, and Hunter Renfroe moved from center field to right in the bottom half.

Martinez began Sunday with a .286 average, an AL-leading 42 doubles, 28 homers and 99 RBIs.

The Red Sox went into the day tied for the top AL wild-card spot with the New York Yankees.

