Bowe, Mantia win 1,500 titles to qualify for 3rd Olympics

“Erin is one of my great friends, great teammates," Bowe said. "I’d be lying if I said that hadn’t taken a bit of an emotional toll on me.”

It also affected Goetz, who finished third in the 1,500. She was second to Bowe in the 1,000 and has earned her first Olympic berth.

“Yesterday was a little stressful and emotional, and I let that carry into today,” Goetz said. “No excuse. I'm disappointed to not finish top-two.”

Mia Manganello Kilburg finished second in the 1,500 in 1:54.85 and will be making her second Olympic appearance next month. She earlier won the 3,000, but the U.S. doesn't yet have a guaranteed spot in that event.

Jackson returned a day after her slip and was sixth in the 1,500 in 2:02.45. Her specialty is the 500, where in November she became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event. She dominated the event during the World Cup circuit.

Now, she would need either Bowe or Goetz to decline their spot in the 500 to make her second Olympics.

“My heart is breaking for her,” Bowe said. “Hopefully, internally, we can figure out how to get her to the Olympics.”

Jackson hasn't been made available to speak remotely with media, which was banned from the trials.

The five-day trials end Sunday with the men's and women's mass start. Skaters for the team pursuit events in Beijing will be decided by the U.S. coaches.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Joey Mantia, of the United States, catches his breath after winning the men's 1500-meter competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Caption Joey Mantia, of the United States, catches his breath after winning the men's 1500-meter competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh