Bowl-bound Army looks to beat Navy for 5th time in 6 games

Monken was an assistant at Navy under Paul Johnson from 2002-07. He said returning to the game in '14 was an experience.

“You walk out and there’s just this feeling like ‘This is it,’” said Monken, who is headed to the Armed Forces Bowl with the Black Knights to face Missouri on Dec. 22.

Beating Navy is the only goal this week. Losing?

“Devastating! Terrible season!” Monken said.

This will be the final game of the season for Navy (3-8). Ken Niumatalolo's team is facing its 11th bowl-bound team, a group that includes Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

“This will be the legacy we will leave with the program,” Navy senior Chance Warren said.

Fagot, playing in his fourth Army-Navy game, said the one feeling he has always had is that everyone in the country is rooting for the game.

“I don’t know if it is specific to Army or Navy but they are watching the game, they are encouraging and it’s very patriotic,” he said. “You can definitely feel the love and the honor for that game. Ultimately we play on the gridiron and then we serve with each other, so it is special.”

DUELING LINEBACKERS

Two blue-chip linebackers who excel at disrupting offenses take center stage. Fagot leads the Midshipmen with 85 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. Army junior Andre Carter II leads the nation in sacks per game (1.32) and is second overall with 14 1/2. Fagot stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 240 pounds; Carter is 6-7 and weighs 250. Fagot had five tackles in last year's game at Michie Stadium. Carter, who had two starts in his first year playing, had one tackle.

BULLDOZER BUCHANAN

Army fullback Jakobi Buchanan is fourth on the team in rushing with 412 yards. He is averaging 3.9 yards, the lowest average among the top nine backs listed in the team stats.

But at 5-foot-9 and 260 pounds, Buchanan leads the Black Knights with 11 touchdowns. He also has 233 consecutive carries without losing yards. That’s why the ball was in his hands last December on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 against Air Force with just over a minute left, and he delivered, giving the Black Knights a 10-7 victory and the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

UNIFORMS

Army will wear uniforms that recognize the soldiers of the U.S. Army Special Forces that got the war started against the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks. The helmet has a light camouflage design.

Navy will wear uniforms inspired by fighter jets. The left side of the helmets features the Navy’s most-utilized multirole fighter jet, the Super Hornet. The right side of the helmets and the shoulders of the jerseys display the roundel. This symbol adorns aircraft from all military branches. The back of the helmets sports three wings.

COMMANDER IN CHIEF

President Joe Biden was not expected to attend the game, but the White House reiterated his strong support for the U.S. military.

“The President is so proud to be the Commander-in-Chief of such an incredible group of warriors,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

___

AP Sports Writer John Kekis and AP White House reporter Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Temple safety Amir Tyler (3) takes down Navy fullback Carlinos Acie (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: TYGER WILLIAMS Caption Temple safety Amir Tyler (3) takes down Navy fullback Carlinos Acie (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: TYGER WILLIAMS Credit: TYGER WILLIAMS

Caption FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.Carter II has become a disruptive force for the Black Knights in his first full season as a starter. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound junior from Missouri City, Texas, leads the nation with 1.32 sacks per game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) Credit: Ben Margot Caption FILE - Army linebacker Andre Carter II (34) celebrates after sacking Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.Carter II has become a disruptive force for the Black Knights in his first full season as a starter. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound junior from Missouri City, Texas, leads the nation with 1.32 sacks per game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Caption FILE - Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. No team's schedule has more bowl-bound opponents this season than Navy's, and that's part of the reason the Midshipmen are 3-8. The question now is whether that difficult schedule has prepared Navy for its biggest game of all — the annual clash with Army. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) Credit: Paul Sancya Caption FILE - Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. No team's schedule has more bowl-bound opponents this season than Navy's, and that's part of the reason the Midshipmen are 3-8. The question now is whether that difficult schedule has prepared Navy for its biggest game of all — the annual clash with Army. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya