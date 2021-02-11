Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row

The 40-car field is determined through both the time trials and a pair of Thursday night qualifying races. NASCAR sold 36 charters that guarantee the owners slots in the field, which leaves eight drivers vying for four “open” spots in the Super Bowl of stock-car racing.

But two spots are earmarked to the fastest “open” cars in Wednesday night time trials. David Ragan and Ryan Preece earned the two berths.

Preece had a charter last year with JTG-Daugherty Racing, but the team no longer holds its rights and there’s concern the car won’t attempt to make every race if it doesn’t have early success.

Preece said he wasn't nervous before attempting his lap, but did panic when the qualifying session was delayed for a power issue and Preece noticed he was wearing the wrong firesuit. Preece said he ran half-a-mile before his qualifying lap to change his firesuit.

Derrike Cope, the 1990 Daytona 500 winner and oldest driver in the field at 62, could not get his car started and did not make a qualifying lap. His car is locked into the race, though, because it has a charter.

The No. 62 failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, did not get to attempt a qualifying lap, and lost a crew member.

Noah Gragson also did not make a qualifying lap because his car failed pre-race inspection. Beard Motorsports has to forfeit a team member as penalty but Gragson can race Thursday night and attempt to qualify for his first Daytona 500.

Driver William Byron (24) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron will start in the second position for Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Driver Bubba Wallace (23) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wallace qualified fourth for Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Driver Aric Almirola (10) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Almirola qualified third for Sunday's race. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Denny Hamlin, left, and Kyle Busch joke around in the garages during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux