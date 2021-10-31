Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race

It was Bowman's fourth win of the season and he hoped to celebrate with a backward victory lap around NASCAR's oldest and shortest speedway. But a furious Hamlin drove his Toyota to the frontstretch celebration and blocked the Hendrick Chevrolet from doing proper doughnuts.

Bowman insisted the contact with Hamlin was accidental.

“I just got loose in, I got in too deep, knocked him out of the way and literally let him have the lead back,” Bowman said. “For anybody that wants to think I was trying to crash him, that obviously literally wasn't that case considering I gave up the lead at Martinsville to give it back to him.”

But Bowman was referring to an earlier incident, not the contact that fully spun Hamlin's car and dropped him to a 24th-place finish.

“He’s been on the other side of that. He’s crashed guys here for wins. I hate doing it... I just got in, got underneath him, spun him out,” Bowman said. “Regardless, we get a free grandfather clock, which is pretty special.”

Martinsville presents its race winners with a traditional grandfather clock considered one of the most coveted trophies in NASCAR.

Hamlin already has five clocks, and still advanced into the championship on points. But he was incensed with Bowman, and Hamlin's his crew warned him over the radio to be smart as he drove his Toyota directly to the front grille of Bowman's Chevy.

“He's just a hack, just an absolute hack who gets his ass kicked every week by his teammates,” said Hamlin, a Virginia native who did not have the home-crowd support. The well-filled grandstands erupted in cheers when Bowman spun Hamlin, and loudly booed him when he was interviewed over the public address system.

Either way, he advanced and will try for a fourth time to win his first Cup title. Both he and Larson, the heavy favorite and a nine-race winner, have never won a NASCAR championship. Elliott is the reigning champion and Truex, who had to claw for every on-track position Sunday to stop teammate Busch from bumping him out of the finale, has one previous title.

UP NEXT: The championship finale Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where Elliott won the race last year to claim his first Cup championship. Truex won in March.

___

Caption Denny Hamlin (11) leads others during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne