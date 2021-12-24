Bowser boosts UCF to 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Florida

Florida regained the lead, 17-16, on its next possession when Malik Davis had a 19-yard rushing TD.

Florida led 10-9 at halftime thanks to Chris Howard’s 26-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the second quarter.

Keene replaced starting QB Dillon Gabriel, who broke his left collarbone against Louisville in September. The true freshman went 14 of 22 for 144 yards on Thursday.

It was the first time the time the two teams played since Florida won 42-0 during its 2006 national championship season. The Gators also won 58-27 in 1999.

The announced crowd at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was a Gasparilla Bowl record of 63,669.

After the game ended, the teams were involved in a scrum that featured pushing and shoving near midfield.

SCARY MOMENT

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter was taken off the field on a cart after a hard hit late in the fourth quarter.

A TRIBUTE

UCF brought a No. 2 uniform onto the field before the game to honor former Knights running back Otis Anderson Jr., who died last month at the age of 23.

STRANGE STOPPAGE

The game was briefly delayed in the first quarter when Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper lost his helmet. It got caught in the facemask of UCF guard Cole Schneider, and it took a couple of minutes to separate the two helmets. Later, Hopper was ejected in the third quarter after throwing a punch.

Central Florida quarterback Mikey Keene (16) gets sacked by Florida linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (28) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Central Florida wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers (80) gets taken down by Florida linebacker Amari Burney during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates his touchdown against Central Florida with wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) spins away from Central Florida defensive back Divaad Wilson (9) after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) runs away from Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) can't make the catch on a pass after getting past Central Florida defensive back Justin Hodges during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe holds up his trophy after being named Most Valuable Player of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Central Florida defeated Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)