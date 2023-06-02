Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea Handy sentenced Davis on May 5 to 90 days of home detention after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run crash that left four people injured. But Davis' attorney indicated that the address his client gave at sentencing for serving his home detention was too small for the boxer and his security detail, State’s Attorney’s Office spokesperson Emily Witty said in an email Friday.

Davis moved to the Four Seasons Hotel, where a GPS monitoring company monitored him, and then about a week ago, Davis moved into a waterfront high-rise in south Baltimore, Witty said. Handy hadn't given permission for either move and as a result, she ordered Davis on Thursday to serve the remainder of his home detention sentence at the city's jail, she said. The order was first reported by The Baltimore Banner.