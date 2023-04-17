X

Boy, 13, gets stuck climbing into claw machine for prize

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
An official says a 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize at a North Carolina amusement park south of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.

Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.

The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.

The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said.

In Other News
1
Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day
2
Judge ends Hartford police consent decree despite concerns
3
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA's turf
4
Secret Chinese police outpost revealed in NY; 2 men arrested
5
Uganda charges second minister in major corruption scandal
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top