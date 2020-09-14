Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Scott Schollenberger Jr., 41, and Kimberly Maurer, 35, of Annville, are each charged with homicide and child endangerment, Pennlive.com reported. Both were held without bail, and it wasn't known Monday whether either has an attorney to speak for them.

The charges stem from the death of Maxwell Schollenberger, whose body was found May 26. The boy was naked, and his feces-covered body was sprawled across a soiled bed in a room that was also caked with it.