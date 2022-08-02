Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital

Cooper Roberts' family said the boy was moved Sunday to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab from the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. The family's statement released Monday said Cooper's medical team will focus on physical and occupational therapy along with other rehabilitation and mental health services.

Cooper was among the 48 people wounded when a gunman opened fire on the Highland Park Independence Day parade. His twin brother, Luke, was hit by shrapnel, and his mother was wounded in the leg.