Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

Nation & World
54 minutes ago
BP says it's exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company

BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company.

BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” Looney said in a statement.

In Other News
1
MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears
2
Tom Holland and 'Uncharted' stay No. 1 at box office
3
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
4
Management drops conductor Valery Gergiev over Putin ties
5
Ukraine athletes defend country, demand sanctions for Russia
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top