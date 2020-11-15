Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. P.J. Walker finished up at quarterback.

Despite the Bucs scoring a season-high 46 points, Brady was far from perfect.

The six-time Super Bowl champion missed open receivers on deep balls on three occasions, including his old buddy Gronkowski. Gronk was running alone down the middle of the field midway through the third quarter only to have the ball sail helplessly over his head. Earlier, Brady missed chances to hook up on long potential TD passes with Antonio Brown and Evans.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: reported no injuries.

Panthers: Cornerback Donte Jackson left early in the third quarter after reinjuring his toe. Running back Mike Davis missed part of the second half with a finger injury, but did return.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: host the Rams on Monday night, Nov. 23.

Panthers: host the Lions next Sunday.

