Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery

Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians' foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked that he didn't know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

“I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. ... We we will see how things play out," he said. "It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be.”