Brady, Fournette lead Bucs over Panthers 31-17

Teddy Bridgewater was 33 of 42 for 367 yards and two interceptions for the Panthers (0-2), who had four turnovers.

McCaffrey, who spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline with an apparent ankle injury, scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards and finished with 58 yards rushing and 29 receiving on four catches.

DJ Moore had eight catches for 120 yards and Robby Anderson had nine receptions for 109 yards for Carolina. Brady threw for 239 yards and two TDs during the previous week’s 34-23 season-opening loss at New Orleans. He also hurt the Bucs with a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown and drew criticism from coach Bruce Arians.

The defense set the tone for Sunday’s victory, forcing two turnovers within a three-play span of the first quarter after not having any takeaways during the season opener.

Jordan Whitehead’s interception preceded a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive Brady fueled with a 50-yard completion to Evans and that Carolina extended with a personal foul that gave the Bucs a first down at the Panthers 7.

Ronald Jones ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead Brady quickly built to two touchdowns after rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. sacked Bridgewater and Jason Pierre-Paul recovered to set up the 43-year-old quarterback’s 23-yard TD pass to Evans on the next play.

Fournette’s 1-yard scoring run, the fifth rushing TD Carolina has allowed in two games, increased the lead to 21-0.

Brady’s third interception of the season, and cornerback Donte Jackson’s 44-yard return into Buccaneers territory sparked Carolina’s comeback.

McCaffrey scored his second TD with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

INJURIES

Panthers: McCaffrey limped off the field following his second touchdown and remained on the sideline after getting his right ankle taped.

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin missed the game after spending part of last week in the concussion protocol. He was limited in practice Friday before being downgraded from doubtful to out.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Remain on road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buccaneers: Travel to Denver to face the Broncos next Sunday.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) gets taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs at Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Carolina Panthers cornerback Corn Elder (29) celebrates after stopping Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) is stopped by Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken