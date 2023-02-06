Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

Brady said that he didn't want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

“I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”