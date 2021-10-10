Brady's 5 TD passes to pace Bucs' 47-15 rout of Dolphins

The Dolphins (1-4) have lost four straight following a season-opening victory over New England.

Miami’s Jacoby Brissett completed 27 of 39 passes for 279 yards, two TDs and an interception in his third consecutive start filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

Myles Gaston scored on receptions of 1 and 37 yards for the Dolphins, who trailed 24-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Leonard Fournette scored on a 5-yard run and Brady threw his TD passes to Evans to break the game open before being replaced by backup Blaine Gabbert with 7:06 remaining.

INJURIES

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) was inactive after being limited in practice and listed as questionable. ... Brissett appeared to tweak his hamstring scrambling for no gain in the opening quarter, but remained in the game. ... TE Adam Shaheen (ankle) left the game late in the second quarter.

Buccaneers: LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) returned to the lineup after missing two games. CB Jamel Dean (knee) started after sitting out the previous week. ... LB Lavonte David (ankle) limped off the field late in the first half and did not return.

UP NEXT

Dolphins: travel to London to face Jacksonville next Sunday.

Buccaneers: at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) heads for the endzone to score on a 62-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman (5) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) beats Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) and free safety Nik Needham (40) on a 62-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) team up to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates his 62-yard touchdown reception with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio Credit: Mark LoMoglio