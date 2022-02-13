Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

The designer opened his show with a video montage asking “Who is Brandon Maxwell?” and the sound of Siri reading his Wikipedia page. Videos and photos of his family, friends and especially Mammaw filled the screen before it cut to black and her own words, “We had a good time, didn’t we?” echoed into the darkness.

Maxwell noted that he had told his models before the show about the significance of his collection. “I said to them before the show that this is the one chance I get to honor her life,” he said.

To Brandi Carlile's cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — a nod to his hometown of Longview, Texas — models walked in tailored jackets paired with flowing dresses and those knitted fisherman sweaters over ballgown skirts. Maxwell also brought back his signature ready-to-wear red carpet looks and showcased figure-hugging floor-length dresses.

Kloss made a return to the runway to open and close Maxwell’s show. The two have become close over the years after appearing on “Project Runway” together as judges.

A big hit of the night was the feathered shawls that draped the models’ shoulders as they wound their way around the catwalk.

The last sounds of the show, fittingly, came from Maxwell's grandmother. He was heard asking her what she wanted him to remember most about their relationship. “Just remember how much I loved you,” came the reply.

“I’ve done a lot of shows where I was thinking about the process of what everybody else would think," Maxwell said after the show, “and this was probably the first one where I did not consider it.”

