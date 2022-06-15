Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win

Ehire Adrianza had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost three straight.

Jackson Tetreault (0-1), called up from Triple-A Rochester to make the start in place of Strasburg, allowed seven runs on nine hits over four innings in his major league debut.

Swanson homered with one out in the first, his second in two games and the 11th of his career at Nationals Park.

D’Arnaud’s line-drive, three-run shot made it 5-0 in the third and Ozuna followed with his second homer in two days, a shot into the Braves bullpen in left center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Albies, who left Monday's game in the fifth inning, was being evaluated on Tuesday. “Hopefully he heals quick and we get him taken care of,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg’s injury is related to the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome he had last summer. … RF Juan Soto was given a day off after slipping and banging his right knee against the corner of the dugout bench Monday night. Martinez said an X-ray of the knee was clean.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (2-2, 2.35 ERA) faces the Nationals for the second time this season after allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings of relief on April 11.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (4-4, 4.87 ERA) is 0-4 with a 10.80 ERA in eight games – seven starts – against the Braves.

